Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aims High For 5G Automation

By Will Townsend
Last month, I spent time with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) telco executives ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona. The company recently underwent a reorganization that it claims will better enable the development of solutions to support mobile operator 5G deployments globally. HPE also announced at MWC a handful of enhancements to its 5G automation platform. In this column, I would like to provide my thoughts on both.

