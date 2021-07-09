Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Into the Wardrobe’ Takes Visitors Through a Fashion Experience

By Rosemary Feitelberg
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As so many businesses continue to chase experiential opportunities for consumers, the just-opened “Into the Wardrobe” installation in Washington, D.C., could offer some inspiration. Located in a 20,000-square-foot space, the installation features 20 interactive vignettes that play up the fun and tactile nature of fishing through your closet. Created by...

wwd.com

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Marketing#Fashion House#Fashion Designers#Dsw#European#The New Yorker#Design Foundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aspen, COaspenreallife.com

Amir Taghi, American Luxury Fashion Designer, Takes Over Aspen

When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted. Aspen Real Life updated their status. 7 hours ago. When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group...
Chautauqua, NYWKBW-TV

Historical costumes and wardrobes on display

Mel is joined by Gary Hahn, VP of Marketing and Communications to showcase the display of costumes, wardrobes and props from comedy history. Whether it's Lucille Ball's dress, Ghostbusters overalls or Charlie Chaplin's cane, there is plenty of comedy history to see. If you are looking to extend your stay in the area for more than a day, the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel is a beautiful local place to stay.
Restaurantsblooloop.com

Park Row: DC-inspired F&B experience taking reservations

Park Row, the world’s first DC-inspired gastronomic experience, is now taking reservations ahead of the opening on August 10 on Brewer Street in Soho, London. The immersive attraction has a Batcave alongside five restaurant and bar spaces, inspired by the likes of The Penguin, Harley Quinn, The Joker and Catwoman.
Designers & CollectionsVice

These RCA graduate designers are taking fashion far beyond clothes

What does the term ‘fashion’ mean to you? That’s the question we asked some of this year’s Royal College of Art MA Fashion graduates . Usually, you’d expect their answers to focus on how physical garments express and articulate our internal realities; or how clothes mediate our relationships — physical, emotional, mental or otherwise — with the outside world.
Designers & CollectionsEssence

The Land Of Milk And Honey: How Alexander-Julian Gibbson’s Collaboration With Instagram Is Inspiring Through Fashion

Celebrity stylist and Houston-native Alexander-Julian Gibbson is a man who needs no introduction. With social media feeds that resemble something out a museum, the fashion luminary and influencer of culture has dressed celebrities such as Laverne Cox, Lucky Daye, Tems and Wunmi Mosaku, just to name a few. And while his works are frequented on magazine covers, red carpets and award shows, his recent project with Instagram, titled The Land Of Milk And Honey is instead finding its home on timelines everywhere. Described as “an audit of the American dream,” Gibbson traveled around the country highlighting multiple families of varying cultures — the result, a compilation of photo stories, is nothing short of incredible.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Color Dept. Beauty Brand

Influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is launching a beauty brand today called Color Dept. The brand is focusing on the nail care category, releasing its first collection of seven sustainable, plant-based and 100 percent vegan nail polish colors in hues of pink, purple, blue, orange, green and white.
Beauty & FashionPortsmouth Times

Build an amazing wardrobe on a budget

Books should not be judged by their covers, but appearances do make a difference in people’s perceptions of others. That is why job seekers wear professional attire to job interviews and why weddings are made even more special when they become black tie affairs. Wardrobe influencers model an ongoing rotation...
Interior DesignPosted by
WWD

Karl Lagerfeld to Design Luxury Villas in Marbella

Five luxury villas in Marbella, Spain, will boast stunning Mediterranean views, eco-friendly materials — and a designer brand: Karl Lagerfeld. In its latest architectural project, the Karl Lagerfeld company has signed an agreement with Spanish developer Sierra Blanca Estates to construct five unique homes, ranging from about 5,400 to 9,700 square feet in size.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Launch of Balenciaga Runner to Be Offered Exclusively at Kith

Balenciaga has chosen to team up with Kith to be the worldwide exclusive launch partner for its new Runner sneaker. The French luxury brand has issued only 650 pairs of the shoes in three colorways that will be available exclusively at Kith for a limited time. They will retail for $1,090 and will release on Friday at all Kith shops as well as on the company’s website in the U.S. and Europe.
Hair Carefashionista.com

Campy, Dramatic Bows Are the Beauty Trend Dominating the Haute Couture Runways

Anyone who's paid even a marginal amount of attention to the runways over the past several years could tell you that hair accessories have been dominating the beauty trends for season after season (after season). And if the Fall 2021 Couture shows are any indication, the phenomenon isn't disappearing anytime soon. In fact, the latest runways out of Paris indicate that hair accessories — campy, dramatic bows, to be specific — are only getting bigger and showier.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring Deoderant Wardrobes

At WomanlyLive, we have done many articles on fragrances and building your very own fragrance collection. There are many ways that you can build a collection that will be perfect for you, but there is more to think about than fragrance. You need to think about the basis of your...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Watch Saint Laurent’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Show

Saint Laurent debuted its Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection with a show Wednesday, complete with an unveiling that—per a press release—occured “within an artwork” by Doug Aitken. In June, Saint Lauren confirmed that creative director Anthony Vaccarello had commissioned Aitken for a large-scale site-specific installation which the French fashion house would...
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Short Cakes Debuts

Like many parents, footwear veteran and mother Courtney Bennett had a hard time finding footwear for her new daughter that was both fashionable and affordable. “The market seemed bifurcated between expensive options and mass, poor quality options,” Bennett explained. Bennett — who was brand director at Alejandra Ingelmo and also...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

13 Fashion Experts on How NFTs Will Affect Your Future Wardrobe

Experience this story and others in HIGHEnergy, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. The world of crypto is known as much for its crashes as its trends. Ripple, CryptoKitties, and shady ICOs — all have come and gone like so many virtual bubbles. But non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have gone mainstream. In part it was stories like the red pixel priced at $900,000 that propelled them to the spotlight, leading many to view NFTs as nothing more than aggrandized money laundering. But this trend-based, spectacle-driven reality has plenty in common with the traditional fashion world, which shares many of the same phantom attributes. Beyond the hype, when it comes to sustainability and scalability, NFTs could seriously reduce the waste of real-world fast fashion, all while creating a new way for people to pay too much money for sneakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy