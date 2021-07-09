Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, GA

President Trump to headline CPAC in Dallas

By KENDRA MANN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
wfxl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (SBG) — The Conservative Political Action Conference kicks off Friday at the Hilton Anatote in Dallas, Texas, with special guest speakers such as former President Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., scheduled to make remarks on the first day of the three-day event. The highlight of the conference will be...

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
State
South Dakota State
Dallas, GA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Carson
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Dr Ben Carson#Cpac#Sbg#The Hilton Anatote#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSABC13 Houston

Can Greg Abbott actually build Trump's border wall?

In 2006, President George W. Bush signed the Secure Fence Act that led to the construction of 654 miles of fencing over nine years along the U.S.-Mexico border. President Donald Trump was even more ambitious, promising in campaign speeches that Mexico would pay for a wall along the 2,000-mile border.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the CPAC conference in Dallas

The Republican faithful flocked to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend as the GOP strategizes ahead of the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. The confab marked an opportunity for the grassroots to rub shoulders with leaders of the GOP, including former President Trump , who...
POTUSWashington Times

YouTube deletes Trump video, freezes CPAC account

YouTube deleted a video of former President Donald Trump from the American Conservative Union’s account and prevented the group from live-streaming the former president’s Sunday CPAC speech. In a statement, ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said the group learned that its account had been frozen for seven days over a video...
POTUSNewsweek

Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump's Final Days in Office 'The Turd Reich'

Stephen Colbert has labeled Donald Trump's final days in office "the Turd Reich" on his Wednesday night show. In his Late Show monologue, the host told viewers that a flurry of books were being published about the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration. "We're learning a lot...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump unloads on Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice." Driving the news: "There were so many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy