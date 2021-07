Better Living uses affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may receive a small commission (for which we are deeply grateful) at no cost to you. One of the best things about the summer season is the amazing bounty of fresh fruits that are available. There’s strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, watermelons, peaches and one of my absolute favorites — the nectarine. Juicy, sweet and little tart there is nothing better than a perfectly ripe nectarine on a hot summer day. Wonderful as a healthy snack on its own or sliced into salads the nectarine is just darn delicious. But have you ever found yourself with an abundance of nectarines and are looking for a new and creative way to use them? We thought why not bake them into a crispy buttery crisp? Here’s how we did it: