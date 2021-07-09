CCA, Mexican General Consulate partner to provide $19,500 in scholarships

CCA received $9,000 of the scholarship total from the Consulate General of Mexico in Denver through the Mexican government’s IME-Becas program. A memorandum of understanding for the grant was signed on July 1 at the Consulate General’s Denver office. Through matching dollars, the Community College of Aurora Foundation—CCA’s fundraising arm—will provide an additional $10,500 in DREAM Scholarship money. Each of the 13 students will receive $750 for the fall 2021 semester and $750 for the spring 2022 semester, giving them financial support for the entire academic year.