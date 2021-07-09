Cancel
POTUS

More Abortion Restrictions Have Been Enacted In The U.S. This Year Than In Any Other

By Emma Bowman
WABE
 7 days ago
More abortion restrictions have been enacted across the U.S. this year than in any previous year, according to an analysis by a group that supports abortion rights. State legislatures have passed at least 90 laws restricting the procedure in 2021 so far, finds a report released this month from the Guttmacher Institute.

