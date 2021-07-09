Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Billionaire Branson Prepares To Take One Small Step For Entrepreneurs In Space

By David Dawkins
On Sunday, billionaire Richard Branson will aim to finally deliver on 17 years of promises and take a seat on his own Virgin Galactic rocket plane, the V.S.S. Unity, as it climbs 55 miles to the edge of space for its first fully crewed test flight. The launch, if successful,...

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Bezos Follows Branson: Blue Origin Set To Launch Into Space

Last week, Virgin Galactic successfully launched its Unity 22 mission, sending Sir Richard Branson, along with five others, space-bound to kick off the age of space tourism. Following this revolutionary event, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos will head to space on July 20th with his Blue Origin company. Joining the club.
Aerospace & Defensethegentlemansjournal.com

The Tumultuous History of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson’s rocket flew 53 miles above earth on Sunday, officially making him an astronaut. But does Virgin Galactic really have what it takes to travel to infinity, and beyond?. Last Sunday a British man made history by leading a team further than they have ever got before. No, we’re...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Again Today

Last week was a great week for space-tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) -- if a bit less great for Virgin Galactic stock. On July 11, Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson successfully flew to space and back aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane. But even before Branson had landed, Virgin Galactic's...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

Branson’s Virgin Orbit plans new satellite launches in 2022

While Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is paving the way towards space tourism, its sister company, Virgin Orbit, is making its own push for dominance in satellites by bringing the most efficient rate possible at the lowest cost. According to Virgin Orbit's new vice president of flight and launch activities, Tyler...
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Aerospace & DefensePost-Star

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

When Blue Origin launches people into space for the first time, founder Jeff Bezos will be on board. No test pilots or flight engineers for Tuesday's debut flight from West Texas, just the founder of Amazon, his brother, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer and a teenage tourist. The capsule is entirely automated, unlike Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago.
Aerospace & DefenseMiddletown Press

The Simpsons Predicted Richard Branson's Space Trip

Every time a relevant event occurs in the world, The Simpsons fans look for clues that the yellow family would have anticipated it. This time, the protagonist of a supposed premonition is Richard Branson's trip to space. The Virgin Atlantic Twitter account, owned by the British mogul, posted alleged evidence that the space odyssey had already been prophesied in the cartoon.
Aerospace & Defenseindybay.org

Richard Branson’s flight and the privatization of space travel

On Sunday, July 11, Virgin Galactic successfully sent four passengers to the edge of space using its SpaceShipTwo class vessel VSS Unity during the company’s latest test flight. The entire affair was massively promoted by Virgin Galactic’s founder, billionaire Richard Branson, who took part in the ride, and the American media, who can all now assert that Branson is the first billionaire astronaut.

