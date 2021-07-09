Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Biden picks L.A.’s mayor to be Ambassador to India

By City News Service
Posted by 
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Confirming rumors that have circulated for weeks, President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday to become U.S. ambassador to India. “Today, the president announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role,” Garcetti said in a statement. “I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Los Angeles Mayor#U S#The U S Senate#City Council#Knx#Newsradio#The White House#Climate Mayors#Paris Climate#D Calif#American#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Op Ed: Dubious Dealings in the Norma Triangle

The First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation reach a settlement agreement. The lawsuit against real estate developer and former city planning commissioner David Aghaei will continue. By continuing to utilize Zoom meetings, City Council avoids facing the righteous indignation of their slighted voters. This...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID cases soar across L.A. County

With local COVID-19 infection numbers surging upward, topping 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day, Los Angeles County supervisors Tuesday lamented continued resistance to vaccines while health officials announced an outreach effort to bring shots to people’s doors. The county reported 1,103 new COVID cases on Tuesday, lifting the...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

OP/ED: Justice for the Housekeepers

At their July 19th meeting, the West Hollywood City Council will be considering a measure sponsored by Council members Lindsey Horvath and Sepi Shyne to take affirmative steps to put West Hollywood on the path to taking a small but important step to protect workers who are increasingly becoming pawns in the game to increase corporate profitability. This ordinance is socially responsible and imposes relatively minimal burdens on our local hotels. The “sky is falling” campaign against this proposal by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is as embarrassing as it is disingenuous.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo and scooters are on a collision course

As electric scooters and bikes stormed the streets over the weekend, West Hollywood residents struggled to understand how it had all happened. Few realized that a plan to allow them to operate within WeHo city limits had even been approved. And many wondered whether City Council had considered all the ramifications of that decision.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Transgender Advisory Board votes to remove the rainbow crosswalk and replace with the progress flag.

The Rainbow District’s signature crosswalks are one step closer to being truly inclusive. The Transgender Advisory Board on Wednesday sent their approval to City Council for plans that would transform the traditional, six-hued rainbow flag on the crosswalks at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and San Vicente into the twelve-colored Progress Pride Flag, which celebrates not only LGBTQ people but transgender people, marginalized people of color and those who’ve been affected by HIV/AIDS.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Commissioner Profile: Daniel Zamilpa, Social Justice Task Force member

Daniel Zamilpa emerged from the shadows of a homophobic upbringing to shine bright as a leading LGBTQ voice in the L.A. film industry. The 29-year-old is one of the nine members of the brand new Social Justice Task Force, tasked with identifying social and racial inequities/issues and making policy recommendations to City Council. Zamilpa spoke to WEHOville about growing up in Los Angeles, inclusivity in West Hollywood and working with a new group to blaze trails for the underserved.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Opinion Sunday: Why the City Council’s hotel ordinance hurts hotel workers.

Publisher’s note: The Hotel Worker Ordinance introduced by Mayor Horvath and Council member Shyne is set to come before the City Council on July 19th. The hotly contested issue would exempt the hotel if they joined the Union and could have devastating effects on the hotel operations in West Hollywood. WEHOville is glad to present various vantage points of view to the public concerning this ordinance. We respect this worker’s right to privacy and provide this op-ed for educational purposes only.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Eviction moratoriums now end Sept. 30

Governor Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 832 (AB 832), which extends statewide protections and rent relief programs enacted by SB 91 in January 2021. Most significantly, the Act extends the state’s residential eviction moratorium for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 related reasons to September 30, 2021 and expands the State Rent Relief Program.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo recommends masks indoors again, even for vaccinated people

WEST HOLLYWOOD, June 30, 2021 – The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a strong recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. This is not a requirement; it is a strong recommendation. According to an LA County Public Health statement issued on Monday, June 28, 2021: “Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers; and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status. Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

On the Agenda: Item 5C. City of West Hollywood requesting parking lot at Metro to be used for homeless services.

As one of his last acts as City Manager Paul Arevalo writes a letter to County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl requesting use of the MTA lot on Santa Monica Blvd. for homeless outreach services. Mayor Horvath, who has been endorsed by Supervisor Kuehl in her run for County Supervisor did not sign the letter but in her role as Mayor would be expected to be familiar and knowledgable about this proposal by the City Manager. Click here to read the agenda item.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Budget passes 3-1. Meister votes against noting need for hotel ordinance impact study.

The City Council passed a budget resolution without knowing the full impacts of the pending Hotel Worker Ordinance that is set to come before the City Council on July 19th. The City of West Hollywood is projecting total revenues of approximately $104 million for the current fiscal year and total expenditures of approximately $114 million. A ten million dollar shortfall. Potential impacts of the Hotel Worker Ordinance could impact as much as an additional eight million dollars. City Revenues have declined from a peak in 2019 of $138 million to approximately $111 million last year and project at 104 million dollars for this fiscal year.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID Update: Thursday, June 17

Former Councilmember John Duran has been doing daily COVID updates on his Facebook page since March 2020. Many members of the community have found them helpful. They are republished here with his permission. LA County Cases1,246,821(up from 1,246,619) LA County Deaths24,421(up from 24,416) LA Positivity Rate.4%(unchanged at .4%) LA Hospitalizations216(up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy