“My disappointment at last night’s football match was eclipsed by my disgust at the online racial abuse inflicted upon our black players after the game, which has dominated my thoughts in the aftermath. The sad thing is that it’s so predictable, and is not merely a symptom of football, but of wider society. I was encouraged by the way the players conducted themselves on and off the pitch during the tournament, which says a lot about the power of a thoughtful, empathetic leader (in stark opposition to some of the other high-profile leadership examples in our country).