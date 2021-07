SOMA, which is derived from Greek meaning “of the body” promises to be “elegant, downtown, heartful,” according to a press release. Downtown St. Pete is set to see another luxury townhome development as the real estate market continues to see extraordinarily low inventory and strong buyer demand. Several projects in the downtown area have recently sold out including The Royal, a 13-unit townhome development on 4th Avenue South, and Six Point Row, a 19-unit townhome project on 1st Avenue North in the Grand Central District. This demand is fueling the need for more residential units at all price points.