Amador County, CA

Guest Commentary: Water rate increase is unfair for Amador County residents

By Sean Michael Kriletich For Ledger Dispatch
ledger.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmador Water Agency (AWA) customers face a 200 percent rate increase in water and wastewater charges over 4 years, starting September 2021. Meanwhile every year we send two-thirds of Amador’s deeded water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) for free. This rate increase would place an unjust burden on AWA consumers, while seriously compromising the quality of life in Amador County.

