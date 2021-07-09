Guest Commentary: Water rate increase is unfair for Amador County residents
Amador Water Agency (AWA) customers face a 200 percent rate increase in water and wastewater charges over 4 years, starting September 2021. Meanwhile every year we send two-thirds of Amador's deeded water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) for free. This rate increase would place an unjust burden on AWA consumers, while seriously compromising the quality of life in Amador County.
