TPST Stock Increases Over 76% Intraday: Details

The market saw a fairly muted session on Wednesday, with investors digesting the first day of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress. Powell didn't state anything unexpected, noting that the central bank has no immediate plans to change its current monetary policies. The S&P 500 managed to eke out another intraday record before settling with a modest win. The Dow and Nasdaq, meanwhile, both hovered below their respective record highs, with the former logging a quiet 44-point pop, and the latter settling in the red. Bond yields continued their downward trend after the testimony, too, while another batch of financial earnings garnered attention.