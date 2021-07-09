Public Works to Council: We need bleach
July 9, 2021 - On Thursday, the Public Works Department updated the St. Pete City Council on supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. Council was informed that an emergency procurement purchase was necessary for sodium hypochlorite, or bleach, as a backup disinfectant for the Odessa water treatment facility. While the city normally keeps a 14-day supply of chlorine gas, that dropped to only three days before residents would not have access to potable water. The chlorine gas supply is back to normal levels, and the city now has a backup system with bleach if the problem should arise again.stpetecatalyst.com
