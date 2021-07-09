Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Works to Council: We need bleach

stpetecatalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 - On Thursday, the Public Works Department updated the St. Pete City Council on supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. Council was informed that an emergency procurement purchase was necessary for sodium hypochlorite, or bleach, as a backup disinfectant for the Odessa water treatment facility. While the city normally keeps a 14-day supply of chlorine gas, that dropped to only three days before residents would not have access to potable water. The chlorine gas supply is back to normal levels, and the city now has a backup system with bleach if the problem should arise again.

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleach#Water Treatment#Potable Water#Disinfectant#Public Works To Council#The St Pete City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

City staff maintain longtime koi pond at admin building

ENID, Okla. — Something fishy has been going on at Enid city hall. And what’s more, staff at the city’s Utility Services Department have been acting koi about it. For at least the last two decades, the west entrance to the city administration building at 401 W. Garriott has been overtaken by feet-long, multi-colored and scaly bottom-feeders.
Bedford, MAWicked Local

Town of Bedford conducting public health surveys

As the mid-point of summer approaches the officials of the public health department for the town of Bedford have requested the help of residents for two surveys. According to Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager public participation and responses will help the town understand the experiences and needs of residents.
Politicsdublinohiousa.gov

City Council Chamber Opens to Public July 26

The City of Dublin’s newest public building addition, the City Council Chamber, opens to the public July 26 after a year of construction. City staff will dedicate City Hall and the Council Chamber at a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an open house in recognition of this milestone. That evening, Dublin City Council will meet for its first Council meeting in the new chamber. Read more about the event.
Horry County, SCwfxb.com

Horry County Council Votes to Add Impact Fees to New Developments

During their meeting last night, the Horry County Council voted to pass impact fees on new developments. The impact fees will apply to any new development in the county to offset the strain new developments put on county infrastructure and will go into effect in 90 days. The impact ordinance will not include storm-water, transportation, EMS and recreation centers. The money will only be distributed to parks and recreations, public safety such as police and fire, as well as waste management. Impact fees are a one-time expense project and are not recurring.
Clarksburg, WVmidfloridanewspapers.com

EPA orders Clarksburg to provide clean water amid lead cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency ordered officials in Clarksburg, West Virginia to provide a clean source of drinking water or filters to remove lead from tap water after elevated levels of the toxin were found. The EPA said conditions “may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to...
Politicspelhamalabama.gov

Pelham City Council Work Session and Council Meeting

The City of Pelham City Council will hold a regularly scheduled work session and council meeting on Monday, July 19, 202, at the Pelham Senior Center. The work session begins at 4:00 pm with the council meeting at 7:00 pm.
University Park, MDupmd.org

Town Purchase of Public Works Garage

Neighbors -- Since 2010, the Town Public Works Department has had its maintenance shop (garage) in a leased building located at 4201 48th Street in Bladensburg. Earlier this year, the owners of the garage property notified us that they intended to put it up for sale. With our lease set to expire on April 30, 2021, we conducted a thorough search for alternate locations (for lease or purchase) and with Council approval chose to negotiate Town purchase of the garage. The Town also conducted a due diligence review of the property, and the garage owner agreed to hold the property off the market while the Town’s review occurred.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk needs McMurrer on Common Council

Jennifer McMurrer is an East Norwalk resident running as a new contender for Common Council in District C. Foremost, she is in favor of fiscal responsibility and transparency on all levels of government while promoting quality of life for everyone. She wants to help position the City of Norwalk to develop more walkable, biker friendly, and green space for everyone to use. She also wants to help Norwalk provide more affordable programs for all children after school and during the summer months.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Council approves framework for in-person meetings, public participation

Jackson’s Town Council at its most recent meeting approved the framework for a return to normalcy with in-person meetings, while also opting to maintain the option for the public to participate virtually. At the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset last year, the council moved to virtual meetings beginning March 14, 2020, suspending...
Politicsstpetecatalyst.com

Kriseman proposes to reduce millage rate

July 14, 2021 - St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is proposing to reduce the city's millage rate to 6.65 for the fiscal year 2022. The current millage rate is 6.75. "It's a modest reduction but it is in keeping with our values and will not compromise our other priorities and investments," Kriseman wrote on Twitter. "Delivering quality city services while ensuring fiscal stewardship and responsibility is a value of our Administration, and I am proud of what we accomplished. We've decreased our millage rate and increased our stability fund and reserves while continuing to move St. Pete and our people forward."
Lifestylewiartonecho.com

County Council discusses future of Goderich Airport

In partnership with Huron County Economic Development, in 2021 the Town of Goderich commissioned a study by HM Aero Aviation Consulting. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The aim was to create a Strategic Plan for the Goderich Airport, projected to be complete...
Politicsarlingtonma.gov

Public Works Facility Project

The Town is revamping its existing Department of Public Works facility. The existing site is approximately 4.4 acres, spanning four masonry buildings, including a salt-shed and a fuel facility. Buildings A, B, and D hold historical designations from the National Register of Historic Places, originally built in 1914, while Building C was constructed in 1977. The proposed development includes the rehabilitation of Buildings A through D and the new construction of Building E, a combination of a pre-engineered metal building and conventionally framed structure, with most of the end-users relocated into their renovated spaces.
Toronto, OHheraldstaronline.com

Public transportation pitched to Toronto Council

TORONTO — Toronto Council was asked to consider establishing public transportation, at least on a trial basis. Council heard from Mike Paprocki, executive director of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission, who said he could apply for a federal grant to determine the feasibility of the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority extending service to Toronto.
Milford, INGoshen News

Milford council hosts public hearing on grant application

MILFORD — A public hearing was held at Monday’s Milford Town Council meeting as part of the requirements for one of the grants the town is currently seeking — a planning grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Brett Roberts, community development planner for Michiana Area Council of...
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Recap: Administration and Public Works Committee

Here’s a recap of our live coverage of this afternoon’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. A packet with information on the agenda items is available online. Meeting called to order at 4:43 p.m. Ald. Bobby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy