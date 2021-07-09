Public Works to Council: We need bleach

Neighbors -- Since 2010, the Town Public Works Department has had its maintenance shop (garage) in a leased building located at 4201 48th Street in Bladensburg. Earlier this year, the owners of the garage property notified us that they intended to put it up for sale. With our lease set to expire on April 30, 2021, we conducted a thorough search for alternate locations (for lease or purchase) and with Council approval chose to negotiate Town purchase of the garage. The Town also conducted a due diligence review of the property, and the garage owner agreed to hold the property off the market while the Town’s review occurred.