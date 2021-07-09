Sutter Creek land decision could leave hikers off trail

Local hikers are hopeful that a decision made by the Sutter Creek City Council on Tuesday night won’t restrict their access to a popular trail in the city. Meeting Tuesday night, July 6, the Sutter Creek City Council voted to return a mitigation property back to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The land, which is 176 acres in size and located east of Amador High School near the Highway 49 bypass, was originally given to the city in 2006 by Caltrans as a mitigation measure for construction of the bypass, to serve as a land preserve for oak trees.