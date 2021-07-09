Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Biden Nominates LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for India Ambassador

By Eric Leonard
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been selected to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India, the mayor's office and White House said Friday in confirming the long-rumored decision. NBCLA reported in May that Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor since 2013, was in talks with the Biden administration about the position. Garcetti...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Nbcla#Transportation#Cabinet#The White House#The U S Navy Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to tap former ambassador to France as his ambassador to the UK after lengthy search

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will name Jane Hartley as his ambassador to the United Kingdom after a lengthy search, a person familiar with the decision told CNN. Hartley, the former US ambassador to France, has not been officially named as Biden's choice for ambassador to the Court of St. James, but the decision has been made internally, the source said. Biden has spent months searching for a candidate to fill the prestigious role, a process that has been the subject of considerable discussion on both sides of the Atlantic.
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden selects Jane Hartley as ambassador to U.K.

President Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. The ambassadorship to the Court of St. James’s, along with the one to Paris, is considered among the most prestigious postings for an American president to fill. Of the two plum spots — each with a lovely mansion in the heart of two of Europe’s great cities —, the London position is usually considered the more consequential job because of the close diplomatic, military and historical relationship between the United States and Britain.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy