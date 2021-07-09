Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

IBM Cloud - Tech and Travel

By Caitlin Rogers
wmar2news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer continues and restrictions lift, a new survey finds that 30% of people are planning to fly more often, and expect a safe and easy traveling experience. IBM Cloud is helping the travel industry provide new features and functions on websites and apps for consumers to find the best prices, plan the perfect trip, and more. AI technology allows for everything from virtual chat assistants to planning for travel or rental care surges during peak travel times.

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
ZDNet

IBM Research unveils framework for scaling AI workflows across the hybrid cloud

IBM Research on Wednesday unveiled CodeFlare, a new framework for integrating and scaling big data and AIworkflows in a hybrid cloud environment. The open-source framework aims to help developers cut back the time they spend creating pipelines to train and optimize machine learning models. CodeFlare was built on Ray, an...
TechnologyIBM - United States

IBM Certification PLUS for IBM Cloud® Paks and Red Hat OpenShift

The IBM Professional Certification program is announcing an exciting enhancement to IBM’s credential strategy with the introduction of the new IBM Certification PLUS achievement. This unique class of certification reflects an innovative approach for combining traditional IBM certifications with other complementary and verifiable high-stakes certification and specialization credentials from IBM, third-party organizations, or both.
Businessaithority.com

IBM to Acquire Premier Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm

BoxBoat Boosts Container and Kubernetes Strategy and Implementation Services Capability. IBM announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a premier DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. BoxBoat will extend IBM’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally.
Travelcoinspeaker.com

PolkaTrail, Brings DeFi and NFT Tech into the Travel Experience, to List on BitMart Exchange

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will debut list PolkaTrail (TRAIL) on July 7, 2021. For all BitMart users, the TRAIL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 AM EDT. To celebrate the listing of TRAIL, BitMart is giving away a total of 666,666 TRAIL in Social Media Airdrops, Buy & Earn, and Trading Competition Events!
BusinessVentureBeat

IBM acquires Bluetab to expand hybrid cloud service offerings

A week after snatching up startup BoxBoat, IBM today announced another acquisition to expand its portfolio of data, cloud, and analytics services. With Bluetab, IBM aims to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy across Europe, Latin America, and North America. Organizations have turned to the cloud for flexibility...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Automate Kubeflow deployment to IBM Cloud with Schematics

In this tutorial, learn how to quickly deploy a Kubeflow cluster in IBM Cloud for multiple users, then run a sample pipeline to understand how various Kubeflow components work together to support machine learning operations. Prerequisites. To use this tutorial, you need to prepare the following in IBM Cloud:. An...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

CodeFlare from IBM: Faster ML pipelines in the hybrid cloud

The recently open source CodeFlare framework comes from IBM. Its aim is to simplify the integration and scaling of big data and AI workflows in the hybrid cloud. It is already in use internally, and according to IBM with success: In one case, the time required for the analysis and optimization of around 100,000 pipelines fell from four hours to 15 minutes per pipeline, in other cases CodeFlare had months of development time shortened.
SoftwareBeta News

IBM CodeFlare simplifies the move to hybrid cloud

Enterprises are relying on data more than ever before, but that can come at a cost in terms of the time spent on building and managing the infrastructure to handle it. In order to streamline the integration and efficient scaling of these big data and AI workflows into hybrid cloud environments, IBM Research is launching CodeFlare.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Gartner sees strong bounceback in global tech spending led by cloud and devices

Worldwide information technology spending is projected to total $4.2 trillion in 2021, up of 8.6% from 2020, according to a new forecast today by Gartner Inc. After a trough amid the pandemic-related slowdown in 2020, when spending grew just 0.9%, investments are accelerating ahead of anticipated revenue growth despite the current sluggishness. Business leaders are more willing to invest in technology that has a clear link to business outcomes, such as improved agility enabled by cloud platforms, Gartner said.
Travelmartechseries.com

Using AI to Elevate Customer Experience – Vervotech Announces Tech Partnership Renewal with HotelPlanner, A Leading Travel Technology Platform

Vervotech is extremely happy to announce the continuation of the partnership with HotelPlanner. This comes at the right time when the industry is making a comeback and customers are looking for the most accurate, detailed and verified information. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cloud Migration Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, NTT Data, Cisco Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud Migration Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SAIC CloudScend helps federal agencies accelerate the migration to the cloud

SAIC launched CloudScend, a cohesive solution of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes to help federal agencies plan for and accelerate the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and innovate further once they’re there. CloudScend leverages SAIC’s deep experience in helping government organizations obtain the benefits of...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Intelligent Cloud Service Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | IBM, Informatica, SAS Institute, Apttus

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Intelligent Cloud Service Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Intelligent Cloud Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Intelligent Cloud Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Mahindra Announces a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’ with 30 Enterprises and Industry Advisors

Advisory board to work on accelerating cloud transformation and build robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The cloud advisory board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about 2285 Bn USD and approximately spend 200 Bn USD on technology annually.
Computerworld

IBM Managed Private Cloud IaaS: A Path to Digital Health

Healthcare companies are in transition, accelerating cloud migration in pursuit of digital innova¬tion and new operating models. Yet their transformation agenda is challenged by security, compliance, and legacy infrastructure constraints that are more burdensome than in other industries. In all corners of the healthcare sector, as they work to launch...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Data Security Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, TitanHQ

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Data Security Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market 2021-2026 Analysis by Top Key players- Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, IBM, Alphabet, Microsoft, Akamai Technologies, Google, Hewlett Packet, Microsoft Corp., VM-Ware, Yahoo Inc., Injazat Data Systems, Malomatia,

The Analysis report on the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service industry is a meticulous documentation of every detail related with all the parameters linked with the industry. The Cloud Infrastructure Service market study includes the detailed understandingof all the important financial matters coupled with the global Cloud Infrastructure Service industry. The details related to the Cloud Infrastructure Service industry valuation at all times along with the numerical data to support it is included the market study. The growth pattern in the Cloud Infrastructure Service market performance is included in the study. Further as the report progresses, user relevant insights on industry overview and growth relevant factors have been touched-upon thoroughly. The anticipated rate for the future growth of the global Cloud Infrastructure Service market is also offered in the industry analysis report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy