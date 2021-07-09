Blending And Tasting With Milam & Greene Whiskey

While the corporate nomenclature of George Dickel can be a bit confusing sometimes, there are advantages to being part of a big company. The distillery that produces Dickel in Tullahoma is named Cascade Hollow Distilling, an umbrella corp that encompasses all products made therein — but the whole shebang is owned by global spirits group Diageo. An ongoing initiative of Diageo’s is what they call their Orphan Barrel Whiskey Project — limited releases of bottlings of older barrels from various Diageo holdings that have been discovered in rickhouse and that are usually too unique in their aged flavors to be included in normal everyday blending batches. The Tullahoma facility handles all the bottling and distribution for Orphan Barrel products, so it’s quite appropriate that the latest release was actually distilled in the same location.