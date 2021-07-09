Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Blending And Tasting With Milam & Greene Whiskey

By Courtney Kristjana
thewhiskeywash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest from Milam & Greene Whiskey in little ole Blanco, Texas is The Castle Hill Series Batch 1. Batch 1 combines hand-selected vintage 13-year-old barrels at cask strength. The name references the historic Texas Military Institute overlooking the Capitol Building in Austin. “The Castle” as it is known is home to the Milam & Greene blending lab where a private whiskey tasting room will soon debut. Master Distiller Marlene Holmes still runs operations at the main distillery.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Straight Whiskey#Exercise#Art#Food Drink#Beverages#Milam Greene Whiskey#Lindt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Smithville, MOnewspressnow.com

Whiskey Walk in Smithville July 17

SMITHVILLE — The Main Street District and Little Platte Distillery will bring a new event, the Whiskey Walk, to downtown Smithville Saturday, July 17. "Bring your fedora and a smile and be ready for a great time," states a release. The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. throughout...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- To help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the City of Colorado Springs, Distillery 291 and other downtown businesses collaborated to make two limited-edition whiskeys. Max Ferguson with Distillery 291 says Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines approached them about a 150th downtown series. They sample six different barrels before choosing the right now. The post Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey appeared first on KRDO.
Food & Drinksculturemap.com

The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi Pairing

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi pairing. Guests will have the opportunity to expand their drink knowledge with other whisky enthusiasts. Samples of some fine food chosen to complement each whiskey will be provided and guests can learn about great cigar and whisky pairings and get a first-hand education in whisky mixology.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Blended Frozen Tea Drinks

The Baskin-Robbins Iced Tea Freeze is a limited-edition offer from the ice cream brand that will offer patrons with a delicious option to try out this summer. The drink starts off with a base of black tea with a fruity flavor along with ice cream and sorbet blended into it. The beverage comes in two flavor options including Blackberry Hibiscus and Triple Mango, which are both formulated with their namesake flavors into the base mix.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Releases An Expensive 20+ Year Irish Whiskey

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. recently announced its third release from its range of higher end Irish whiskeys with the launch of 661 bottles of rare, double-distilled single malt whiskey, matured for more than two decades. The Brollach is a personal tribute to The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Founder Jay...
Drinksthemobmuseum.org

The Whiskey Club: A Curated Tasting Event

Join Master Blender Jeffery Karlovitch for The Mob Museum’s monthly curated whiskey tasting in The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery. On August 11, guests will explore complex bottlings from Kaiyo Japanese Mizunara Oak Whisky. This whisky spends up to three months aging at sea and the ocean’s changes in air pressure and temperature are said to enhance the spirit’s depth of flavor. Paired with delectable small bites, experience the impact of Kaiyo’s unique ocean-maturation process.
Drinksnashvillelifestyles.com

Whiskey Summer

In the heat of mid-summer, nothing refreshes like a cold cocktail. And to put a Tennessee spin on the summer sipper, we asked our friends at the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bar to share some refreshing recipes to get you through the long, hot summer. A Port in Tennessee. Whiskey...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Canned Scotch Whiskey Cocktails

These Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky Scotch Whiskey cocktails are being launched by the brand as the first-ever single-malt premixed ready-to-drink cocktail to offer consumers an easier way to enjoy the spirit. The cocktails come in two flavor options including Cola and Ginger + Lime, which both come in 330ml...
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Pre-Blended Frozen Smoothie bowls

Blenders & Bowls has launched a line of pre-blended frozen smoothie bowls, available in pints and in 6 oz sizes. The line includes four flavors: The O.G. (acai, strawberry, banana); The Sesher (acai, peanut butter, and cacao); The Sunny (mango, pineapple, banana); and The Magic Dragon (dragonfruit, pineapple, mango). All products are gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free, and have no processed sugar.
Tullahoma, TNNashville Scene

Whiskey Wednesday: New Old Whiskey From George Dickel and New New Whiskey From Chattanooga Whiskey

While the corporate nomenclature of George Dickel can be a bit confusing sometimes, there are advantages to being part of a big company. The distillery that produces Dickel in Tullahoma is named Cascade Hollow Distilling, an umbrella corp that encompasses all products made therein — but the whole shebang is owned by global spirits group Diageo. An ongoing initiative of Diageo’s is what they call their Orphan Barrel Whiskey Project — limited releases of bottlings of older barrels from various Diageo holdings that have been discovered in rickhouse and that are usually too unique in their aged flavors to be included in normal everyday blending batches. The Tullahoma facility handles all the bottling and distribution for Orphan Barrel products, so it’s quite appropriate that the latest release was actually distilled in the same location.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Infused Spice Blends

Whether you are privy to beer-infused spice blends or not, it will certainly be hard for you to discover a more eclectic and exceptional flavor-delivering range like this collaboration between Spiceology and New Belgium Brewing. The jars from this collection can be purchased individually or in a playful “six-pack flight” of mini jars. The versatile seasonings in this capsule can be used as dry rubs or as marinades.
Economystaradvertiser.com

In the male world of whiskey, more women are calling the shots

In 2018, the three founders of Milam & Greene, a distillery in Blanco, Texas, made their first trip to the San Antonio Cocktail Conference, one of the state’s largest gatherings of bartenders, distillers and their legions of fans. They were excited to introduce their new whiskey, until they found their assigned table — stuck in a corner, far from the action.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Angel’s Envy Madeira Finish

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Angel’s Envy. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Shoreham, VTBevNET.com

WhistlePig Whiskey Unleashes RoadStock Rye Whiskey

Shoreham, Vt. — WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, has once again broken down the boundaries of what’s possible in the whiskey world. Following the heels of WhistlePig’s award winning FarmStock Rye and Bourbon collection, WhistlePig RoadStock Rye Whiskey was created on the road less traveled and finished in All-American barrels. In collaboration with Jordan Winery and Firestone Walker Brewery, the epic journey of RoadStock began earlier this year at WhistlePig’s 500-acre farm in Shoreham, VT, where WhistlePig commissioned an 18-wheeler ‘Rolling Rickhouse,’ which would make its way on a 6,000-mile barrel finishing journey unlike anything the industry has ever seen.
DrinksPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Restaurantsculturemap.com

The Whiskey Spot presents Bubbles & Brunch

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Whiskey Spot presents Bubbles & Brunch featuring a brunch buffet with unlimited champagne and mimosas, DIY crafting workshop, and shopping with several local vendors.
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tyler’s Taste Talks: Starlite BBQ and Whiskey Bar

For this week’s “Tyler’s Taste Talks,” I wanted to let you all know about a hidden gem here in the Valley. If you haven’t tried Starlite BBQ and Whiskey Bar in Scottsdale, it is about time you do!. From the same hospitality group that owns Chantico and Ocotillo, Starlite enhances...
High Point, NCYes Weekly

Founding Distillery making some of the best malt whiskey some have every tasted

Founding Fathers Distillery, Ltd. is a small batch, single barrel craft distillery located along the Deep River (now Randleman Lake) in High Point, NC. Secluded within a 100-acre working farm, FFD meticulously ferments and distills whiskey and rum. Besides tasting our highly acclaimed Cooper’s Cut Single Malt Whisky and premium Deep River Rum, the distillery offers the opportunity to get away from it all, to hear and see nature undisturbed, and to relax. Informative walk-throughs offer insights into the exciting world of fermenting and distilling spirits, equal parts science and art.
Entertainmentbourbonveach.com

Images Of The Past – Old Joe Perkins Whiskey Advertising

At one time, the Kentucky Bourbon Affair had an event at the Filson Historical Society where Bill Thomas, Jared Hyman and I held an appraisal fair. It was a lot of fun and many interesting items came in for appraisal. These two advertising pieces from the Perkins and Manning Co. of Owensboro were particularly nice items brought in for appraisal.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fruit Blend Boxed Wines

Franzia Refreshers is a new line of lightly sweet varietal wines that are combined with natural fruit flavors, created to meet the demand for wines with lower calories and alcohol. Conveniently packaged in 3L boxes, the sessionable wines boast "6.5% alcohol by volume with lower calories, carbohydrates, and sugar compared to other leading fruit-flavored wines."

Comments / 0

Community Policy