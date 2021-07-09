Cancel
Real Estate

Supply And Demand Has Defied Decades Of The Unthinkable

hernandosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, the process of buying and selling real estate never really changed. A property owner would contact a REALTOR® who would help establish the listed price. It was not unusual to add a few thousand dollars to the listed price to give the Seller a cushion for negotiating. The Buyer would then try to determine how much less they could offer to satisfy the Seller in order to purchase the home. Multiple offers were highly unusual, and although there could be some price negotiations, it was extremely rare for a Buyer to have to pay over list price to become the new owner. The listing price was the ceiling in the negotiations and paying more than list price was unthinkable.

