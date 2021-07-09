Cancel
Healthier Together: Informed Opioid Use

By Sponsored Content,Amy Nay
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah has made significant progress in fighting the opioid epidemic, but that progress through the pandemic has started to slip. Dr. Hassam Mahmoud, Behavioral Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield says, “Opioids are very effective at managing pain, when used appropriately and safely.”. Mahmoud says unfortunately what we’ve seen over...

Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

15 prescription meds with the greatest addiction risk

Many Americans are prescribed potentially habit-forming medications without being educated about the addiction risk these drugs carry, according to prescription discount service GoodRx. Below are the 15 most addictive prescription drugs, as compiled by GoodRx July 2. They are not ranked by highest risk. Amphetamines. Alprazolam. Clonazepam. Codeine. Diazepam. Fentanyl.
Washington Times

Ending the opioid scourge

With President Biden and Vice President Harris now scheduled to travel to the U.S. southern border to see the problems that exist down there for themselves, perhaps the nation’s attention can be refocused on the scourge of illegal opioids. Since the 1990s, these drugs and their illegal copycats containing lethal doses of fentanyl have been destroying families and futures while allowing drug gangs in the U.S., Mexico and China to grow rich.
PetsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

With rising human drug use, a collateral rise of dogs ingesting cannabis and opioids

In the past few years, opioids and cannabinoids have received a great deal of attention from the media and public health authorities. The dangers of opioids remains high, despite the efforts of public health authorities, the medical community, policy-makers and academics focused on combating addiction and substance abuse. In 2019 alone, there were more than 49,000 opioid-related deaths in the United States.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Drugs of Abuse Become Psychiatric Medications

Psychiatry has become increasingly interested in recent years in studying drugs of abuse for treatment of psychiatric disorders. We know very little about the mechanisms by which these drugs actually work to relieve psychiatric symptoms. Until we understand how these drugs work more fully, we should be circumspect about their...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Many Opioid Prescriptions After Surgery Are Unnecessary, Study Finds

Patients who received non-opioid prescriptions were more likely to report having no pain in the first week after surgery than those who received opioids and both groups reported equal levels of satisfaction. New research has found that patients who received non-opioid pain medications following surgery had effective pain control with...
HealthPsych Centra

What’s the Difference Between Opioids and Opiates?

You may have heard the terms “opioid” and “opiate” used interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. In the United States, opioid use is at an all-time high. If you’ve recently had surgery, chances are you were offered a prescription for opioids — or was it opiates? Now you can’t quite remember the difference.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help In Drug Addiction Treatment

This article was originally published on Just Pet CBD. To view the original article, click here. Substance abuse is one of the leading causes of death around the world. It is not easy to treat drug addiction because people suffering from substance abuse also suffer from mental health problems. According...
U.S. Politicsthecentersquare.com

Bills aim to combat opioid epidemic, increase naloxone access

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan package of bills announced Wednesday aims to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding access to life-saving drugs. The bill package will be introduced on June 30. Two bills aim to expand the availability of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in hospital emergency rooms...
Healthpensacolavoice.com

Therapies in fight against addiction

Drugs are easy to start but difficult to stop. The chemicals that make up drugs are highly addictive and change the mental functioning of the individual. These chemicals change the functioning in such a way that it develops cravings and the individual craves the smoke of the drug. Due to various circumstances, people indulge in drugs. The use of multiple drugs is equal to experimenting with your life. One of the most common reasons for the use of drugs is bad mental health. People suffer from different phases in life that lead them to stress. When this stress is not handled on time, it takes a new shape and as a consequence, people start believing that drugs can aid in getting relief from stress. There is a need for awareness that whenever one feels stressed, go and seek help from therapists. Take appointments with counselors and share your issues with them. Drugs can’t be a preferable choice in any case. When the treatment of drugs starts, therapies are one of the main steps through which the addict goes through. Having a conversation with someone who understands you lightens the heart. The counselor develops a comfortable bond with the addict so that he shares what it feels. When an addict starts the treatment, right after the detoxification process, therapies are designed with other necessary steps of the treatment. They are considered as a compulsion for further treatment. Some of the therapies that have been proved beneficial for drug addiction are:
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Physician knowledge linked to less opioid prescribing in 2015 to 2017

During 2015 to 2017, physician knowledge was associated with less frequent prescribing of opioids for back pain, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open. Bradley M. Gray, Ph.D., from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues compared the correlation of clinical knowledge...
HealthWTVW

Injection used for opioid addiction treatment

In the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget about another epidemic – opioid addiction. In just the past decade, nearly half a million people have died from opioid overdose. Medication to treat opioid abuse has been very effective. But many patients still struggle with addiction. A new...
ScienceWashington Post

The danger of drugs should be communicated by doctors

I appreciate that public health researchers are paying attention to the connection between multiple medications that the elderly are often prescribed and the risk of falls [“More elderly take drugs that lead to falls,” Health & Science, June 15]. But I take exception to the message that was conveyed by...
HealthMedicalXpress

ED-administered high-dose buprenorphine may enhance opioid use disorder treatment outcomes

High-dose buprenorphine therapy, provided under emergency department care, is safe and well tolerated in people with opioid use disorder experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or the NIH HEAL Initiative.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

First Participant Joins Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Study

Novel digital therapy modia will be evaluated in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone background therapy to see whether it is superior in reducing opioid use. The first participant has officially enrolled in Orexo’s study of digital therapeutic modia, part of a clinician-supervised treatment program for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).1.
HealthWrcbtv.com

Compounding Non-Addictive Medications for Safer Pain Management

Originally Posted On: Compounding Addiction-Free Medications for Safer Pain Management (compoundingrxusa.com) Millions of people across America deal with some form of pain almost every day. Because of this, many people often neglect their chronic pain by simply trying to ignore it. A majority of people who deal with consistent pain struggle to find a medication that works for them, are worried about forming a dependency or are sometimes unsure of where to begin in the first place.

