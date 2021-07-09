Cancel
Comics

Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.

comicbook.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#The Witcher#Projekt Red#Iam8bit#Https T Co 6r5ns9vqwn#Iam8bit
