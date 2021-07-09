Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

Over the years, we've come to see the various layers of character development within the Straw Hat Pirates themselves, with each of the crew members of the Thousand Sunny showing that they are far more than their specific roles, and One Piece's Sanji is about to receive a new figure that shows off his "Raid Suit". Receiving the suit that gives him a boost in battle thanks to his origins as a part of the Vinsmoke Family, Sanji was given this new attire by Germa 66 and has shown how much more powerful he's become as a result.