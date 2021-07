The Seattle Kraken should go out and trade for Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith. The Chicago Blackhawks are currently trying to trade one of their true legends, Duncan Keith. The veteran defenseman reportedly wants to be moved to either Western Canada or the Pacific Northwest. Due to the fact that he has a no-movement clause, he has all the power to make this happen. All of this should immediately grab the attention of the Seattle Kraken, as they certainly fit that demographic.