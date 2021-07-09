Contract Briefs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNorthrop Grumman Systems Corp., Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has been awarded a $3,860,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile ground subsystems support. This contract provides for sustaining engineering, maintenance engineering, test and assessment, modification of systems and equipment, software maintenance, developmental engineering, production engineering, repair and procurement. Work will be performed at Hill AFB, Utah; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Malmstrom AFB, Mont.; Minot AFB, N.D.; FE Warren AFB, Wyo.; and Offutt AFB, Neb. The work is expected to be completed July 6, 2039. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of award on the first task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-21-D-0002).

