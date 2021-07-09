Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of eastern Fairfield northeastern Richland...Kershaw...northwestern Sumter and northwestern Lee Counties Until 345 PM EDT. At 321 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberty Hill to near Lugoff to near Villages at Sandhill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Sumter, Camden, Lake Wateree Dam, Shaw Air Base, Lugoff, Oakland, Cassatt, Elgin, Goodale State Park, Bethune, Dinkins Mill, North Central High School, Spring Hill, North Towne Square Shopping Center, Midway Elementary School, Boykin, Pine Grove Fire Station, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Dekalb and Antioch. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 82 and 111.