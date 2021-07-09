Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crittenden The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas East Central St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Simsboro, Pinckney, Democrat, Greasy Corner, Chatfield, Penjur, Jonquil, Tarsus, Kate, Heth and Cicalla. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.