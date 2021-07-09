Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible across southern Mecklenburg county through 400 PM.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0