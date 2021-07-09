Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible across southern Mecklenburg county through 400 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

Mecklenburg County, NC
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

