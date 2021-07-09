Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas West Mustang Creek near Ganado affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. East Mustang Creek near Louise affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. Navidad River near Speaks affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Saturday was 29.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 10/14/1997.

alerts.weather.gov

