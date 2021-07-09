Cancel
Columbia County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern McDuffie...Lincoln...northwestern Columbia and central McCormick Counties Until 345 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor At 320 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lincolnton, or 10 miles east of Washington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lincolnton, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Elijah Clark State Park, Mistletoe State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Winfield, Modoc, Scott`s Landing, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Curry Hill, Wildwood Park, Chennault, Modoc Boat Ramp, Eubank-Blanchard Community Center, Bussey Point Campground and New Hope.

alerts.weather.gov

