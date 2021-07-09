Waterford and Beyond: July Yard of the Month winners honored

The Waterford Plantation Yard of the Month Committee announced its July 2021 winners: Sandra Kramer and Martin Hodgins of 8509 Cutwing Loop. Sandra moved into Waterford in 2010 from New York and had previously been a florist who always loved all kinds of flowers. Martin is a landscaper from Buffalo, New York. Together, they have achieved the gardens and landscaping they have both dreamed of creating. They met through Sandra’s neighbor (Martin’s brother), were married five months later (Mother’s Day 2019) and now share their blended families and wonderful grandchildren. Congratulations to both Sandra and Martin. They now have the sign on their property and received a gift card and picture as our July winners.