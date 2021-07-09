Cancel
Morrow County, OR

Heat Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
