Public Health

Coronavirus: North Carolina teen dies from rare COVID-19-related condition

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina teen died from a rare condition diagnosed in children that researchers believe can be caused by exposure to the coronavirus.

Alyssa Simons, 15, was asymptomatic when her family was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, WSOC reported.

Several weeks later, Simons started to lose weight and was suffering from stomach and back pains.

“We tried to take her upstairs and she just collapsed and that’s when we called 911,” mother Shernett Reevey said.

Simons spent 10 days in the hospital where she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that causes different parts of the body to become inflamed.

Doctors are not sure what causes the condition but they do know that many children diagnosed with it had COVID-19 or were exposed to it. Most children with the condition have gotten better with care, however in some cases it is fatal.

Simons was released from the hospital when her condition seemed to improve.

“She started complaining about the pains again so I made another appointment and I told her if she didn’t get better in the morning I’m going to take her to the hospital again,” Reevey said. “I woke up and checked on her (the following day) and she was already gone.”

Simons died June 28, according to her obituary.

“I just hope that her story can help another child,” Reevey said.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
