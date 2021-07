With the 21st pick of the first round of the MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks of Kansas State. Wicks is a tall (6’3”, 220 lbs.) left-handed pitcher whom scouts believe will have no trouble standing up to the rigors of being a starting pitcher. He’s a three-year starter at Kansas State and he’s the first ever first-round pick from that program. In the 34 starts he made in college, he posted a 3.24 ERA despite playing in a hitter-friendly park and with a subpar defensive team behind him. He has demonstrated good control in college, walking just 58 batters over 203 innings over three years. (Actually, 2 1⁄4 years because of 2020.) He struck out 230 batters in that time.