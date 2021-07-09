Is God the ultimate white 'supremacist

While Americans are fixed on our own Independence Day; the truth is, many different countries take one day each year and celebrate their freedom from another country or empire. I find it odd that even countries which are not known for freedom (like Syria,) celebrate it each year. What is forgotten in many places, is the desire to be free does not come down as an edict from a president, king, or governor, but it comes intrinsically from individuals. Some person at some time had to start a conversation saying, “You know, we need to be free.” Others then joined the chorus and eventually freedom became something to be pursued as a group. The Declaration of Independence states correctly that liberty is endowed by our Creator as an unalienable right. The founders of our country believed that because liberty was an unalienable right endowed by God, they should not hinder this right to those who are, and become, Americans – that it ought to be a part of the fabric of the country. Again, this was based on what they believed about God and his desire for people based on the Bible. There is no doubt, the freedoms we enjoy are much more than say the people of Syria. They want to be a free country and yet keep individual’s freedoms at bay. North Korea would be another example. What we must remember is this. A nation becoming free from another nation only to enslave its own people is not a free nation. It is a nation whose leadership of bondage has simply changed hands. But in truth that is what all freedom is about. It is not about doing anything we want. It is about changing the leadership of the one we serve. It is about replacing who once had authority over us to something or someone else.