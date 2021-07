In 1996, in the center of the Surfside Building Investigation, structural repairs to the pool deck were made. The pool deck at the center of the recent building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has been revealed thanks to newly unearthed documentation from 1996. The structural integrity of the deck slab at the Champlain Towers South Condo has been a problem for quite some time, according to the 25-year-old construction permit.