STEP BACK! Amphitheater Steps Destroyed By Vandals In Lancaster County, Say Area Police

Damage steps. Photo Credit: Ephrata police

An outdoor amphitheater in Lancaster County has been vandalized, according to police in Ephrata.

The Ephrata Parks and Recreation Department reported damage to the stage building steps at Ephrata's Grater Park at 300 Cocalico St, Ephrata Borough.

Parks and Rec personnel discovered the damage sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple slate steps were damaged and shattered on either side of the amphitheater shell.

The Ephrata Parks and Recreation will take the repairs one step at a time as the estimated damage is reported to be several hundred dollars to repair the steps.

