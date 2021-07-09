Cancel
Golf

Sunshine Tour extends landmark partnership with European Tour

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Tour and the Sunshine Tour jointly announced on Friday a new landmark partnership, as they recognise South Africa's contribution to the global game of golf. In a statement, the European Tour committed to help further develop the Sunshine Tour by improving the existing international pathway between the two Tours and to recognise the sustained contribution of Sunshine Tour chairperson Johann Rupert in the development and growth of the game worldwide.

