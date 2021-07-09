Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

My Senior Moment: Where there’s a will…

By Betty Moses betty.moses@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 9 days ago

I’m due to make an appointment with my doctor for my six-month checkup. Every time I go, he asks if I have a living will. He gives me a bit of a frown when I reply, “No.”. It causes me to wonder if he knows something I don’t, and if...

www.myhorrynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Will#Living Will#Navajo
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
South Carolina State
Related
HealthWNDU

Medical Moment: Robotic pets cure senior loneliness

(WNDU) - Many of us have felt lonely during the pandemic, but for seniors in assisted living, the past year has been especially isolating. But the companionship of a special kind of pet, is helping. Meet… My Love. Yes, that’s her name. She looks and sounds like a real dog,...
Hair CareCommonwealth Journal

Where oh where is my hair?

I must confess I sometimes get so busy that certain things have slipped my mind. I don't do this intentionally, but I try to prioritize things in my life. With so many things going on, it is tough to keep up-to-date with everything, even personal items. This is not true...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Where’s the respect?

Can we get Wagner and all of our parks checked for excessive dog waste? All I smell is dog waste at every park, not to mention unleashed dogs peeing on benches, new flowers and statues. Where is the respect?. Willow Lepanto. Aspen.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Poetry Town: 'Where’s My Tongue?'

So I can be whole instead of broken. And put myself back together again. Dimitri Suriel is a Puerto Rican/Dominican-American raised in Worcester, where a lot of his work is in searching for identity, while embracing the cultures and identities he holds.
Weight Lossaudacy.com

Differentiating between ‘senior moments’ and serious memory loss

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Many of us have just spent our first holiday with family members since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. People have changed — health, maybe weight gain — but severe cognitive adjustments should raise red flags. Senior moments certainly exist, according to Katie Reilly, care adviser...
ReligionKilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: By the law

“Therefore by the deeds of the law no flesh will be justified in His sight, for by the law is the knowledge of sin.”. Many years ago, while driving to college, I passed through a small town — a very small town. It just so happened that this tiny village, sometime in the past, felt compelled to reduce the speed on that minuscule portion of the road. The hamlet’s leaders determined that traveling 10 miles an hour slower would be sufficient to spare the lives of its citizens. Sadly, my car ignored the speed reduction and did not slow down the aforementioned 10 miles an hour while hurtling to its appointed destination.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Missouri StatePosted by
Upworthy

Family goes to court after Missouri rejects son's name change. That's all he wanted for his 8th birthday.

An 8-year-old boy recently celebrated his birthday but wasn't able to receive the gift he wanted — that of a name change. His family said the State of Missouri is not allowing him to change his name. The boy's identity has been kept anonymous and for that sake, we shall refer to him as 'Francis.' He is a transgender and asked for his name to be changed in his birth certificate but the state denied Francis a name change, on account that they were trying to change his identity. Francis identifies as a boy and has done so for a while. His parents accepted him for who he is and has helped him embrace his true self. “Trans kids are normal kids,” said his father, reported Fox 5 Vegas.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Old Man at a Thrift Store, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A horrible woman insulted a man at a store who wanted to buy the same couch she did, but she ends up regretting her actions in the most surprising way. One day, Robert noticed that his trusty couch was getting pretty old and decided to start saving for a new one. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his former employer's company went bankrupt and hadn’t been able to find anything permanent in this market.
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy