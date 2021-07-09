Cancel
Florence, OR

STEP Program Seeks Volunteers; Coronavirus Cases Decline; Governor to Announce Million Dollar Winner; First Citizen Nominees Announced

By George Henry
Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applications for two volunteer positions for their Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program Advisory Committee (STEP). Applicants should have experience working with volunteers, community service organizations, or involvement in natural resources or angling education. Additional experience or knowledge of STEP activities in your area is also helpful. The Mid-Coast representative will reside within the territory of western Lane County, including Mapleton, Alsea and coastal communities from Lincoln City to Florence. STEP was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1981 to include community participation in the restoration of native salmon, steelhead and trout stocks. Locally there are many qualified candidates Ron Caputo, past president of the Florence STEP club says.

