Lessons I’ve learned in the first half of college, some of which I actually follow. As an incoming third-year, I spend a lot of time thinking about the future, whether that means going to graduate school or starting a career or something else. That said, I had not really thought about the fact that college is halfway over until one recent high school graduate asked me if I had any college advice for him. I hesitated for a moment. Who am I to say? But as I let his question sink in, I realized how much we all learn in that pivotal first half of college. For many of us, it was our first time living alone, and, obviously, there was quite a bit to navigate. During the couple weeks that followed him asking this question, I compiled some of the biggest lessons I learned about college into a little list.