Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to field in 1st T20I

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthampton [UK], July 9 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and opted to field first in the opening T20I against England on Friday. England women might have won the ODI series but the victory in the last game has ensured India walk into the T20 leg with rejuvenated confidence.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smriti Mandhana
Person
Radha Yadav
Person
Harleen Deol
Person
Mady Villiers
Person
Freya Davies
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Deepti Sharma
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Poonam Yadav
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Shikha Pandey
Person
Natalie Sciver
Person
Sneh Rana
Person
Harmanpreet Kaur
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team India#T20i#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

Jhulan, Mithali need support from other players: Powar

Chelmsford [UK], July 15 (ANI): India women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar feels the side has come a "little ahead" compared to where they were in March during the South Africa series. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets before Danielle Wyatt smashed 89 off 56 balls to help England defeat India...
West, TXdallassun.com

West Indies name 14-member squad for 1st T20I against Aus

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 10 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Friday announced the 14-member squad for the first of the five-match T20I series against Australia. The match will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Friday (local time). Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh...
Sportsneworleanssun.com

Proteas win toss, will bat first in T20 decider against West Indies

The Proteas will bat first in the decisive fifth and final T20I against the West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Saturday. The five-match T20 series is levelled at 2-2 after the hosts came back with a stellar all-round performance in Thursday's 21-run victory in the fourth T20I.
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Barty wins 1st set of Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Ash Barty won the first set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Karolina Pliskova, 6-3. The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.
Worldneworleanssun.com

Powar wants India to have 'situational awareness' in Test

Chelmsford [UK], July 15 (ANI): India women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar wasn't surprised with the visiting team staging a comeback in the one-off Test against England in June. Sneh Rana's brilliant unbeaten 80 runs knock had kept the English side on the shore during the last day of the...
Worlddallassun.com

Proteas win toss, will bowl first in 2nd ODI in Dublin

The Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday. Sunday's opening ODI was abandoned due to rain with both sides taking five points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Proteas tour to...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Youngsters shine in tense series – 5 things from England’s victory over India

England sealed a 10-6 points victory in the multi-format women’s series against India after triumphing by eight wickets in the third and final Twenty20 at Chelmsford. Danni Wyatt’s punchy 89 not out from 56 balls helped England reel in a target of 154 with eight balls to spare on Wednesday evening in the final assignment of a gripping series that went right down to the wire.
Sportsbatonrougenews.net

Marsh talks about Australia's win in fourth T20I

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 15 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said that pacer Mitchell Starc was brilliant in the fourth T20I against West Indies as he held his nerve in the crucial last over of the match. Marsh showcased an all-rounder performance before Mitchell Starc held nerve to...
SportsBirmingham Star

BCCI officials to visit Oman and Dubai for T20 WC prep

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials will be visiting Oman and Dubai on July 16 and 17 to inspect the grounds and to discuss important issues regarding the T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

Aakash Chopra wants Team India to persist with Cheteshwar Pujara

Aakash Chopra has insisted he does not believe the reports which suggest that Cheteshwar Pujara will be dropped from the Indian team for the first Test against England. Pujara failed to deliver the goods in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Certain reports have suggested that KL Rahul or Hanuma Vihari is likely to take the dogged batsman’s place in the Indian team for the first Test against England.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Pant tests positive for COVID-19, says BCCI

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Team India support staff Dayananda tests positive

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In what comes as a blow to the Indian team in UK, support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 and this will also see senior player Wriddhiman Saha being forced to isolate as a close contact as per the protocols. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity." The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even the Indian cricketers have been affected by the virus in the UK. The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. Earlier, three England players and four members of their coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. This forced the ECB to pick a second-string side for the ODI series against Pakistan. (ANI)
SportsBirmingham Star

BAI General Secy interacts with Olympic bound shuttlers

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent. "He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations...
Worldbuffalonynews.net

Dhawan talks about upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan, India white-ball captain for the Sri Lanka tour, on Saturday said that Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid have their own qualities and both the greats have different styles of motivating players. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and...
SoccerBirmingham Star

Met Police gives clarification regarding Euro 2020 final

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Metropolitan Police has said that the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was in danger of being called off because ticketless fans broke into the Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, fans broke barricades and entered the stadium....
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

India starts favourite against depleted Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): India might have picked a plethora of young guns for the Sri Lanka series but the visitors will still start as favourites when the two teams lock horns in the first ODI to kick-start the white-ball series on Sunday. While Shikhar Dhawan has been...
SportsBirmingham Star

IOC updates guidelines for Olympics medal ceremony

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): A series of changes on Thursday were approved in order to respect the Tokyo 2020 health measures, with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy