Dartmouth Beaches Become More Accessible With New Mats

Who's ready for a road trip? Pack the kids in the car and hit the road, but not for too long because your next family destination is less than two hours from the SouthCoast. The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village in Montville, Connecticut offers so much more than your average activities for the dino-loving kiddos in your life. Believe it or not, it's actually home to the largest splash pad in all of New England, which includes more than 30 dinosaur-themed water features. Kids (and adults) can experience their favorite dinos in a whole new way while hiding from the park's spitting Stegosaurus, dueling with the T-Rex and Velociprator-head water cannons and cooling off under the dinosaur "rib cage" waterfall. There's even a "flying" Pteranodon that's triggered by ground sensors throughout the splash pad!