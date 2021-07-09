From the Farm: Farm pools opened July 1
Many residents of The Farm must still be reluctant to come out in masses. After opening both our pools on July 1, we have not seen the amount of people coming to the pools as in previous years. July 4 weekend saw the most residents, but that was even down compared to other years. The fun day also saw lower than average attendance than in previous years. I guess it will take time for people to feel comfortable with getting back to normal.www.myhorrynews.com
Comments / 0