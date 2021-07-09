Cancel
Economy

With little remaining of Champlain Towers, how will we find answers?

By Doug Johnson
Ars Technica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, the hunt for answers began. In a rare move, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that it would be taking the lead in what promises to be a long process investigating the event that took, at current count, 64 lives. The involvement of the NIST—which also led the investigation in the wake of 9/11—could signal coming changes in the United States’ building codes.

Concrete Slab at Center of Surfside Collapse Had Been a Problem for 25 Years: Report

A pool deck suspected of being at the root of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside had been a problem for more than 25 years, a newly disclosed permit shows. The town released a 1996 construction permit that showed the parking garage’s ceiling, which helps make up the pool deck, needed “concrete structural repair” to seal 500 feet of cracks and replace a 20-square-foot slab. The cracks were treated by Western Waterproofing Company of America, which indicates water infiltration was partially responsible. The $156,000 repairs were completed about a year and a half later, coming only about 15 years after the building was built.
