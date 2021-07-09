Cancel
NBA

Suns' Torrey Craig: MRI comes back clean

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Craig (knee) is day-to-day after an MRI on his right knee revealed no structural damage, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Craig sustained the injury while taking a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his status for Game 3 is uncertain. If the 6-foot-7 forward is unable to go, the Suns will likely insert Abdel Nader into their small lineups, as they are already without Dario Saric (knee). During the playoffs, the 30-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds and shooting 45.2 percent from three.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals referees under attack by NBA Twitter for handling of Suns-Bucks

NBA Twitter were not pleased with the performance of the referees during the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals is officially two games in, and to the shock of no one, the referees are in the spotlight. In Game 1 this past Tuesday, the officials were criticized for being a bit too active during the contest. Would the trend continue in Game 2?
NBAPosted by
WOKV

Suns forward Torrey Craig available to play in Game 3

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.
NBAchatsports.com

Reports: No structural damage for Torrey Craig

One game after forward Dario Saric was lost for the NBA Finals — and possibly for all of next season too — the Phoenix Suns got some good news on Friday that swing forward Torrey Craig suffered only a bone bruise and no structural damage in his right knee. Here’s...
NBADeadspin

Win or lose, Torrey Craig can get a ring

Torrey Craig is in a rare win-win situation. The versatile wingman is going to win an NBA championship ring — no matter what happens in this year’s NBA Finals. Craig is in one of those rare predicaments in professional sports where he ended up on two good teams in the same season.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Torrey Craig: Won't return Thursday

Craig won't return to Thursday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to a right knee contusion, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports. Craig took a charge against a bowling Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter and needed help getting up. Nevertheless, the Suns have officially ruled him out for Game 2. The guard will likely be deemed questionable heading into Sunday's Game 3. Craig drained two threes prior to exiting against the Bucks.
NBAchatsports.com

After 'good workout,' Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig (knee) set to return in Game 3 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE -- Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Torrey Craig is guaranteed an NBA title ring. His small SC hometown is watching

It might not surprise you that most of the conversations Kelton Talford has had with his Pops while watching this year’s NBA Finals have been about one player in particular. “They’re mostly about Torrey,” Talford said, a bit of pride shining through in his voice in a phone conversation last week.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Why wasn’t Torrey Craig an option at the deadline?

No matter how the final game(s) of the 2021 NBA Finals shake out, Torrey Craig will leave the court an NBA champion… or, at least the proud owner of a championship ring. You see, in a true twist of NBA irony, Craig began his season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he signed a $1.7 million contract after a three-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets. While he wasn’t bad with the team per se, as his per 36 numbers weren’t too dissimilar to his time in Denver, when the Bucks opted to execute a trade with the Houston Rockets to procure P.J. Tucker at the deadline, his contract was shipped out to Phoenix in a separate deal for cash considerations in the hopes of freeing up a roster spot for buyout candidates.

