Ems Fall Further Behind Sox

The Eugene Emeralds lost a little more ground to the Everett Aqua Sox last night as the Sox took game three from the Ems. The Sox blasted another 10 runs with 3 coming in the first inning. The Ems tied it up with a homer and a 2 run double in the bottom of the second, but the Sox just kept pouring it on with another run in the 4th and 3 more in the fifth. The Sox finished with a solo homer in the 7th and 8th inning and scored on a passed ball in the 9th. final score 10-4. The Ems are now 2 ½ games back in the High-A west league.