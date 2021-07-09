Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Ems Fall Further Behind Sox

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eugene Emeralds lost a little more ground to the Everett Aqua Sox last night as the Sox took game three from the Ems. The Sox blasted another 10 runs with 3 coming in the first inning. The Ems tied it up with a homer and a 2 run double in the bottom of the second, but the Sox just kept pouring it on with another run in the 4th and 3 more in the fifth. The Sox finished with a solo homer in the 7th and 8th inning and scored on a passed ball in the 9th. final score 10-4. The Ems are now 2 ½ games back in the High-A west league.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little More#Passed Ball#Aqua#Eugene Emeralds#Ems Fall#The Everett Aqua Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy