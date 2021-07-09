Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB.com analyst says Red Sox would be ‘ecstatic’ to draft Jack Leiter

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo says the Red Sox may have a chance to select Leiter with the No. 4 pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKQ7k_0asLjuJP00
Jack Leiter pitches during the College World Series Championship. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

One name more than most has set Red Sox fans abuzz when speculating who their team might take with the No. 4 overall pick of the MLB Draft on Sunday: star Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

The Commodores hurler mowed through the college baseball landscape this year, posting an 11-4 record with a 2.13 ERA, 179 strikeouts, and just 45 walks in 110 innings pitched.

To top things off, he showed off his electric stuff prominently during the College World Series, even notching a 15-strikeout performance against North Carolina State.

It’s no lock that Leiter, the best pitching prospect in the draft and son of former MLB star Al Leiter, will fall to No. 4 overall. What’s more, the Red Sox might also be considering a number of position players with the No. 4 pick, including Louisville catcher Henry Davis or high school shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Brady House

But MLB.com draft analyst Jonathan Mayo told WEEI’s Mut at Night Show Thursday that the Red Sox would be “ecstatic” if the hard-throwing righty slid to Boston’s pick.

“It’s one of those situations where they don’t know for sure. No one knows for sure what’s going to happen,” he said of how the draft will unfold. “They’re kind of in a good spot because they can react to whatever happens right above them. I think in a perfect world Leiter would get to them, and I don’t think he would get past them if he was there.”

Some scouts view Leiter as the best pitching prospect since Casey Mize, who now starts for the Detroit Tigers after the team selected him first overall selection in 2019. Like with Mize, Leiter’s explosive fastball and wicked breaking stuff utterly baffled college hitters.

When you’re that good, Mayo said, there are bound to be some “nitpicks” from evaluators trying to find out if he’s the real deal.

“One, he’s not the biggest guy in the world (6-foot-1, 205 pounds). And, two, he doesn’t have as much of a track record as a guy like Casey Mize, who did it for a few years in ACC play,” he explained. “Jack Leiter really had just the one college year because he barely pitched in 2020 because of no fault of his own.

“On the positive side, Mize’s overall package of stuff was a little bit better, but Leiter’s stuff is plenty good. This isn’t a guy who is throwing 90 miles-per-hour. Watching the College World Series, he was throwing 96 (mph) with a four-seamer up in the zone and he gets a lot of swings and misses on his fastball. People don’t see it. It moves. It’s got high spin. And he has a good breaking ball and a very good changeup. I would just say that Mize’s size and track record were just a little bit better, but there is not a whole lot separating the two.”

The upshot of taking a pitcher like Leiter is that he could be a top-of-the-rotation arm for years to come — perhaps even a future ace of the Red Sox staff.

That could take time for the Vanderbilt star, who doesn’t have a great deal of experience against top competition as yet. Mayo notes that Leiter hadn’t thrown more than 100 innings until this year.

For that reason, he said, “I could see a team taking him, whether it was the Red Sox or anybody else, and pumping the brakes just a little bit and giving him two years or a year and a half or whatever it is just so people have expectations.”

Mayo also notes Leiter had a higher walk rate than you’d like from such a dominant pitcher, suggesting he’ll need to improve his command against professional competition.

“But given the Red Sox are in a rare situation where they are picking that high but hope to be good again pretty quickly,” he said, “If you told me, say, a year from now they are competing and they want to bring Jack Leiter up to help out the bullpen down the stretch just to get his feet wet, like, say the Rays did with David Price, I could see that.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Com#Mlb Draft#Mlb Com#The Red Sox#The Mlb Draft#Commodores#Era#Weei#The Detroit Tigers#Acc#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Boston

3 things to know about Jarren Duran ahead of his Red Sox debut

The Red Sox organization's No. 3 prospect is set to make his debut against the New York Yankees this weekend. The wait for Red Sox fans and minor league outfielder Jarren Duran is over: the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect has finally gotten his call to the big leagues. The...
Boston, MAcbslocal.com

Red Sox’ Triston Casas, Jack Lopez Will Play For USA In Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — USA Baseball announced the roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, and two members of the Red Sox organization were included. Prospect Triston Casas and minor league utility man Jack Lopez were named to the 24-man squad for Tokyo. Notably, Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran did...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter reportedly wants Red Sox to draft him

It appears Jack Leiter would have no issue with falling to No. 4 in this year's Major League Baseball Draft. The Vanderbilt ace is considered the most exciting pitching prospect in baseball, but with no consensus top pick in this year's draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers could select him in the top three.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Jarren Duran Has Arrived, But Three Big Questions Remain For Red Sox

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. The wait is over: Jarren Duran is in the big leagues. Duran, a consensus top three prospect in the Red Sox farm system, reportedly will join Boston on Thursday when it begins a series in New York against the Yankees. The 24-year-old hit .270 with 15 homers and 12 stolen bases in 46 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBcbslocal.com

What Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Draft Pick Marcelo Mayer

BOSTON (CBS) — By all accounts, the Red Sox got an absolute steal in the 2021 MLB Draft when top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer fell to the team at No. 4. Mayer was projected to be the top pick in most mocks ahead of the draft, and now he’s joining the Boston farm system.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Potential Red Sox trade deadline targets

After two years as sellers or non-factors on July 31, the Red Sox should be major players when the MLB Trade Deadline rolls around this year. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Red Sox lead the AL East and are tied for the most wins in the American League. With no team separating themselves from the pack, it’s not unrealistic to believe that with a few strategic moves, they would come away from the deadline as the AL favorites.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Draft Profile: Khalil Watson

We are now under a week to go until we get to this year’s MLB Draft, and the Red Sox are picking as high as they have in a half-century. With the fourth overall selection, the team has a chance to add real, premium talent to their farm system in a way that is just not common for them in their franchise’s history. With that in mind, in the six days leading up to the draft we are going to take a look at what seems to be a near-consensus on the top seven players for the Red Sox to consider with their first pick. We move back to the prep shortstop ranks for today with a look at Khalil Watson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy