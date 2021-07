Just a couple of weeks ago when the Yankees were preparing to play the Angels, Yankees manager Aaron Boone declared that the season was on the line in those games. Not that those games were not important, but this upcoming 13 game stretch is when the season is truly on the line for this group. They will have to reverse the trend against divisional foes they have struggled against to this point. Eight of those are against the Red Sox, three are against the Rays and the remaining two are against the Phillies.