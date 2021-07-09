Recall language filed against two Mt. Pleasant school board members
Recall petitions targeting two Mt. Pleasant school board members were filed with the Isabella County Clerk this week. Board Secretary Courtney Stegman and Trustee Wiline Pangle are the two board members targeted because the two have voiced support for teaching critical race theory, vaccines and using district curriculum to promote LGBTQ lifestyles, according to the petition language. It also says both have been disrespectful to opponents of those.www.themorningsun.com
