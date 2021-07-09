Cancel
Labor Issues

Restaurants find an unlikely ally in their fight to keep workers: Organized labor

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

The labor advocacy group One Fair Wage is aiming to discourage restaurant servers from leaving the industry by supplementing their wages with grants of up to $1,200. The union-affiliated nonprofit has created a $1 million pool to support the Wages Can't Wait initiative. One Fair Wage says the beneficiaries are expected to join the group in calling for a nationwide end to the tip credit, but did not indicate if agreeing to provide that support is a prerequisite for approval.

Restaurantsrestaurantdive.com

OFW: Ending unemployment benefits doesn't ease restaurant labor pressure

A new report from One Fair Wage finds that 57% of service workers are not returning to restaurant jobs in states that have prematurely ended federally funded unemployment insurance benefits. Half of the states in the U.S. made this move, or will soon, in a bid to incentivize workers to fill record-high openings, per the report.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local restaurants are feeling the labor crunch

PARK CITY, Utah. — “We’re hiring” signs are everywhere in Park City. From hotels to coffee shops, businesses are in desperate need of workers. “Right now is one hundred times harder than COVID,” said Lorin Smaha of Freshie’s Lobster Co. in Prospector Square. She recently had to close for four days in a row because […]
Labor Issuesishn.com

What we can learn about workplace safety from organized labor

For two centuries, workers in every industry and from every background have collectivized in order to secure safe and healthy working conditions. Huge leaps have been made in that time, but because around 15 people per day died on job sites in the U.S. in 2019, there is still much work to be done.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Fast food restaurants compete for workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every major road is dotted with ‘Help Wanted’ signs. It’s an effort by the fast-food restaurant industry to get their staffing back up to full speed following the pandemic. And many are pulling out all the stops. Some fast-food restaurants are paying between $13 and $15...
Labor IssuesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Union strong: Organized labor indicator of earning power

Belonging to a union or living in a U.S. state where organized labor is relatively strong helps lower the likelihood you will fall into poverty, according to our new research. In a peer-reviewed study, we examined how unionization is correlated with poverty. So we analyzed data on poverty and unionization rates from 1975 through 2015 using the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, widely considered to be the gold standard for tracking individuals over time. We used a variety of poverty measures in our analysis.
Orange County, CALaist.com

Orange County Homelessness Organization Fighting To Keep Its Home

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. For nearly 30 years, the nonprofit Mary's Kitchen has provided meals, showers, and other services for the unhoused from a city-owned building in Orange. Now the city wants the group out, saying its operation is enabling homelessness.
Vermont Statemychamplainvalley.com

Restaurants in Vermont are in desperate need to find more workers

Restaurants have no problem getting customers in the door, but a full staff is a different story. On a Tuesday at El Gato, in Essex, there are plenty of people to fill the tables, but not enough to serve those tables. “It’s been pretty much impossible,” Courtney Wagner, general manager...
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks joins a corporate push to protect voting rights

Starbucks has joined with 165 other companies and 11 business groups calling on Congress to update the Voting Rights Act, arguing that “impediments to exercising the right to vote persist in many states, especially for communities of color.”. In a message to employees on Wednesday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Union Square Hospitality eyes the other side of the pandemic

Chip Wade joined Union Square Hospitality Group as president just over two years ago. Nine months into his time with the Danny Meyer-led multi-concept operator, the pandemic hit. USHG shut down all of its restaurants and laid off some 2,300 employees. Now, as Wade says, there’s a light at the...
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Migrant workers fill labor shortage

NORWALK — There's a lot of concern and confusion surrounding a potential migrant housing project in Norwalk. In the fall, Norwalk is expecting about 300 H-2A certified migrant workers to arrive and begin living on Cline Street. H-2A is a term used for this type of visa. Green Circle Growers,...
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Local restaurants reducing hours amid labor, food shortages

There should be plenty of smiles around Boothbay Harbor due to returning tourists filling local restaurants and inns. Several restaurants report business is up 30% over 2019. But instead of smiles, there are a lot of tense faces. Problems resulting from a labor and food shortage have several restaurants closing one to two days a week during their busiest season. Brady’s Pub owner Jen Mitchell is experiencing a 30% increase in business. Brady’s is already closed one day per week. A perfect storm of a regional labor and food shortage has resulted in the pub closing on Thursdays, too.

