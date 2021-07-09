Restaurants find an unlikely ally in their fight to keep workers: Organized labor
The labor advocacy group One Fair Wage is aiming to discourage restaurant servers from leaving the industry by supplementing their wages with grants of up to $1,200. The union-affiliated nonprofit has created a $1 million pool to support the Wages Can't Wait initiative. One Fair Wage says the beneficiaries are expected to join the group in calling for a nationwide end to the tip credit, but did not indicate if agreeing to provide that support is a prerequisite for approval.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
Comments / 0