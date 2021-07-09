Cancel
Young M.A “Yak Thoughts” (Official Music Video)

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung M.A ‘Off the Yak’ album out now. Click here to stream at all retailers: https://www.smarturl.it/off_the_yak. Directed by Marc Diamond.

thisis50.com

Musicthisis50.com

Elektrohorse- Ride Like A Horse (Official Music Video)

We should put “Country” song in quotation marks because this is definitely NOT a traditional Country song by any stretch of the imagination. But riding off the recent successes of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” and Blanco Brown “The Git Up,” Elektrohorse thought this was the perfect lane for one of his singles. Check out the video for the song below and let us know what you think! (I bet I can guess your reaction.) This is a upbeat cowgirl booty shaking anthem that leaves nothing to the imagination that narrates a long night at a bar. elektrohorse drops a tone loc/ long ranger style vocal that makes everyone want to ride it like a horse. most people will think its very explicit but uts basically a long night of fun.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

New Music Friday: Normani Shows Her "Wild Side" Plus Shenseea, Ryan Trey, and More

This week’s Best New Music Friday includes new releases from Normani, Adekunle Gold, Domenic Haynes, and more. Normani can do no wrong. As a follow-up to her 2019 hit “Motivation,” the singer is back with “Wild Side” – a sexy collaboration with Cardi B. The collaboration materialized on the set of the “WAP” music video, which featured Normani. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of the track. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.” The video was directed by Tanu Muino who did Cardi's “Up” video and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the creative genius behind Normani's “Motivation” dances.
Hip Hopthisis50.com

B. Dvine Feat T-Pain & D-Rage – What The Wave Is (Official Video)

Off the new album from B. Dvine “Culture Shock” out now on all digital platforms B. Dvine is blending real hip hop bars with beats that any generation of hip hop can get with! What the Wave is features T-Pain & D-Rage be sure to check out D-Rage’s Album “Deep Fire” out now on all digital outlets as well!
MusicPunknews.org

The OBGMs release “To Death” video

The OBGMs have released a music video for "to death". The video was directed and edited by Denz. The song is off their album The Ends that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicComplex

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Link on New Song “Holy Smokes”

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces yet again, this time to deliver their whimsical new track “Holy Smokes.”. In what feels like the soundtrack for a tripped-out crusade to find Excalibur, Uzi and Trippie croon, hum, and rap over a melodic beat about stacking up their bread to ridiculous amounts but still being unable to buy love with it. The cover art for the song matches the track perfectly, with a headless horseman entering a hallucinogenic kingdom with purple haze leaking from his neck.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Pop Smoke, Normani, Kevin Abstract, and More

This week, Pop Smoke’s team delivered his second posthumous album, Faith, which includes the Pusha-T and Kanye West-assisted song, “Tell the Vision.” Normani teamed up with Cardi B for their seductive collaboration “Wild Side.” And Kevin Abstract tapped $NOT and Slowthai for his latest single, “SLUGGER.” This week’s best songs list also includes new releases from Remble, Willow, Trippie Redd, and more.
MusicPunknews.org

Calling All Captains release “Undone” video

Calling All Captains have released a music video for their new song "Undone". The video was shot by Alan Bremner and edited by Alex Bemis. The song is available digitally via New Damage Records and Equal Vision Records. Calling All Captains last released Nothing Grows Here in 2019. Check out the video below.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

Tee Grizzey Releases Visual For “Grizzley Talk” Off Of ‘Built For Whatever’ Album

Multi-platinum rapper Tee Grizzley releases the music video for “Grizzley Talk”, the opening track from his latest album Built For Whatever. On the track, the Detroit-native sets the tempo for the rest of the album by showing love for his family and lost ones and acknowledges the hardships that they face everyday. Tee Grizzley gets personal with his fans on this candid story-telling street ballad as the scenic and dynamic visuals bring life to his journey by showing his family and lifestyle complete with Grizzley Gang branded private jets and self-driving Tesla’s.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
New York City, NYthisis50.com

UnitedMasters Label Artist Cali G. Season Drops Latest Album ‘No Longer Available’

New York based, UnitedMasters artist Cali G. Season releases his third album No Longer Available. The 22-track masterpiece dropped July 7th and touches on Cali’s real life experiences, hardships, and triumphs. Cali reveals more about himself with each track and paints a portrait of a day in the life of Cali G. Season. Accustomed to pushing the boundary, Cali does not limit himself to one single genre on this project. What separates Cali from other artists is his versatility and ability to seamlessly transition between conscious lyrical rap to trap to r&b and even has pop influences throughout his project. Cali enlisted many of his friends to produce on the project including Mattics, Xero37, Erol Sabadosh, Dude Clayy, Jacq V, Mckean, Koi, Perfective Lobotomy, 808 cartel, Rain, Tuna and Larry Love. Not only does Cali have a relationship with the producers, he’s also friends with everyone who’s featured on the project including SB Rozay, Shacar, Lorde Von, Sasha Gz, Raww Blue, Flash International, Jacq V, Crash 20/20, Watty 4RM YE and TheLilfairy.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Normani Samples An Aaliyah Classic On New Cardi B Collaboration 'Wild Side'

Normani's anticipated return to the scene saw her recruit Cardi B for a sultry collaboration called "Wild Side." On Friday (July 15), the pop star, 25, dropped the new team-up, alongside a steamy music video. The brooding track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One in a Million," hears the two heat up the bedroom with an enticing ode to their, well, wild sides. "We can't just keep talkin' about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild/ Take me for a ride, boy/ Show me your wild side, boy/ Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild," Normani croons during the hook. As for Bardi, the rapper pops in with a verse towards the end of the track, delivering bars that appropriately match her bold personality. "Look, dímelo, turn me 'round/ Treat me like a watch, bust me down/ On the kitchen floor, right on that towel/ It's my d*ck and I want it now, aw,” she spits on the opening bars.
Musicthisis50.com

Vi City Shares Official Video for “OnGOD” (feat. Harv)

Vi City’s smash single “OnGOD” featuring Harv has now amassed 1 million views on YouTube! With a plethora of promotion, including features on BET Jams, SiriusXM Radio, Gangsta Grillz, La Leakerz, and more — the traction for “OnGOD” has spiked tremendously. Along with reaching his first “M” on YouTube, the record has 500k+ streams on both Apple Music and Spotify — and 230k+ plays on SoundCloud.
Musicurbanvault.co.uk

Cool Nutz – Failure Is The Feeling (Prod. by J.E.B./Music Video) Taken Off: Failure Is The Feeling (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Portland, Oregon-based emcee Cool Nutz recently released the visual to his title track FAILURE IS THE FEELING, produced by J.E.B., taken off his recent album. This is the first music video taken off Cool Nutz’s latest album ‘Failure Is The Feeling‘. This heartfelt track draws energy from the motivation that the feeling that failure gives you to persevere. ‘Failure Is The Feeling’ catches Cool Nutz in classic stride.
Musicmxdwn.com

Magdalena Bay Announce New Album Mercurial World for October 2021 Release

Indie pop duo Magdalena Bay has announced a new studio album called Mercurial World, which is currently set for release via Luminelle on October 8. The album was recorded in the period of 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin of touring alongside Kero Kero Bonito and Yumi Zuoma last year. Magdalena Bay has also released a new single called “Chaeri,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Luke Orlando.
Musicthisis50.com

Resonate To Your Own Frequency With DJ Eric McNeil’s Latest Track “Resonate”

Right now, “Resonate” is smashing records all across the internet. There isn’t a single streaming platform that hasn’t yet been struck by this track. This song has unquestionably placed Eric McNeil on the map. His latest EP has been published this year and features three songs: “Restart,” “Reflect,” and “Resonate.”...

Comments / 0

