What makes a true Bay Stater? You be the judge.

"I'm actually from Wista."

Tell us the phrases that only a true Mass. native would know. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The people of Boston and its surrounding areas know how to spot a Massachusetts native in a crowd of transplants and tourists from a mile away. Given the different communities that make up Bay Staters, it can sometimes be difficult to define what makes a true native, but the people of Mass. will certainly try.

We’ve asked Boston.com readers to let us know what makes a true Bay Stater by sharing the figures of speech and landmarks only natives would understand. What makes you from the South Shore, Western Mass., or Cape Cod? We want you to tell us.

“People from the South Shore know bar pizza. People from the North Shore know roast beef. People from Western Mass. complain about the lack of trains to Boston,” one reader said.

Here are some phrases readers say only true Mass. natives will appreciate:

“That Dunks always gets my coffee wrong, let’s go to the other Dunks next door.”

“Gonna do a packie run, the Dr. MCGILLIGUDDY’S in the freezer is almost friggin gone.”

“That’ll nevah be Tukkah’s Cup. It’s always gonna be Timmy’s.”

“I’m going to Ramrod, then cruise the Fens.”

“It’s my 3rd bent rim this winter.”

“Can I have a peanut butter and fluff sandwich?”

“Giving directions: Yah, so go up this road and bang a hard right. Then hang a left and it’s right there. You can’t miss it. If you see the packie, bang a uey ‘cuz you’ve gone too far.”

“I want jimmies on my hoodie.”

“‘Storrowed’ makes you laugh, sigh, and complain all at the same time.”

“Get off when you see the orange dinosaur.”

Readers also shared some region-specific idiosyncrasies and cultural touchstones:

North Shore

“Santarpio’s”

“What are you having for your birthday dinner? Kowloon.”

“Beef 3-way.”

“Everything south of the Tip O’Neill tunnel is “The Cape”

“Vacations up New Hampshire and Maine”

Natick

“You go to a place called The Chat”

Worcester

“The final part of the learner’s permit was successfully driving through Kelley Square.”

“I’m actually from Wista.”

Somerville

“Victor’s Deli…gone too soon.”

Stoughton

“The Spa (Town Spa)”

Do you notice any glaring omissions from this list? Show us your regional pride with a phrase you might hear all too often.

Tell us you’re from _____ without telling us you’re from _____ by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. We’ll update this list with top reader responses.